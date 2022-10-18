IMPACT star and Bullet Club member Chris Bey recently joined the Vegas Bad Boyz of Podcasting to discuss his decision to re-sign with the promotion, a decision he says was a no-brainer. During his time with IMPACT Bey is a former one-time X-Division champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says re-signing with IMPACT was a no-brainer:

I had a great time the last couple of years with IMPACT Wrestling. I’m having a great time and for me, re-signing was a no-brainer because one, there’s never been a locker room I’ve been in that felt more like a family and two, I owe it to the kid inside who was on YouTube unboxing the IMPACT World Championship at 14 years old. I remember that day like it was yesterday.

Says he owes it to himself to win the IMPACT world title:

I owe it to that kid to become the world champion or at least strive to face Josh Alexander or strive to face whoever may be world champion when my time comes on a big platform, on a big, marquee match. I had an opportunity two years ago against Rich Swann and I love that opportunity, I love that moment, it’s one of my greatest accomplishments but if I can change anything about that night, it was the result. I should have walked out as world champion, I should’ve worked harder to get the world championship and I’m gonna work harder and put myself through unimaginable pain and sacrifice in order to get that championship because I know that the harder I work, that doesn’t mean that the result will just come to me but the harder I work, the more prepared I’ll be for when that opportunity comes.

