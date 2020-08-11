Chris Bey Talks Competing For IMPACT, TJP As An X-Division Title Challenger and more

IMPACT star and current X-Division championship Chris Bey was recently interviewed by the Arm Drag Takedown podcast to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

How TJP challenging him gives him validation:

“He doesn’t want to come wrestle me because I have the championship. He wants to come wrestle me because I’m Chris Bey, because I’m ‘The Ultimate Finesser.’ He’s done everything in the world except get in the ring with a guy like Chris Bey, except for have a classic one-on-one with a guy like me. For me, it’s validation that the best in the world want to wrestle me because I’m the best in the world.”

Eddie Guerrero Making Him Want to Be a Wrestler:

“It was watching watching Eddie Guerrero win the WWE World title when I realized I had to give that feeling to the world. That feeling I’m having right now, watching this, is the feeling I want to give people when they watch me perform. That’s kind of when I knew this what I had to do, what I really wanted to do, what I love to do.”

His Thoughts On Competing for Impact Before Getting a Contract:

“All that time, it was about trying to prove to the office I could not only hang with the roster, I could provide something different than the rest of the roster. I could essentially have my own spot without taking someone else’s….I’m really grateful I got that opportunity. I’d say I haven’t wasted it, being the current X-Division champion — the Finesse Division Champion.”

‘The Ultimate Finesser’ Being More Than a Gimmick:

“People say, ‘This guy doesn’t even have a character.’ I’m ‘The Ultimate Finesser.’ That’s a lifetime character right there. We talk about me being a kid on YouTube unboxing belts, and now me working for the company, being a real champion, I finessed my way into that! ‘The Ultimate Finesser’ is a real lifestyle of mine, so I think it is authentic, people feel it’s authentic, and it makes it unique.”

Full podcast can be found below.