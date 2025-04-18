Ace Austin made his second entrance of the night on TNA iMPACT, once again to the familiar sounds of the ABC theme. This time, however, he wasn’t here to compete—he was here to welcome someone incredibly special: his tag-team partner and longtime friend, Chris Bey.

Bey made his way out to the ring under his own power, a moment the commentary team rightfully highlighted given the circumstances. The crowd greeted him with thunderous applause as he took the microphone and opened up about the life-altering injury he suffered 172 days ago—a broken neck that left him temporarily paralyzed.

With emotion in his voice, Bey detailed the uphill battle he’s faced since that moment. After undergoing successful surgery, doctors told him it was uncertain whether he would ever walk again. Standing tall before the live crowd, Bey proved them wrong. The audience erupted as he smiled and pointed to his feet, soaking in the moment.

Bey turned to Ace Austin and credited him for being a constant source of strength throughout his recovery. “When you’re going through what I’ve been through, you need a real brother,” Bey said. “And this man is exactly that.” The crowd responded with chants of “ABC! ABC!” before one fan shouted, “Greatest story ever told!”—a sentiment Bey quickly echoed: “There it is!”

Fighting back more emotion, Bey admitted that while he declared from day one this would be “the greatest story ever told,” deep down, he wasn’t sure he would ever stand in a wrestling ring again. But he reminded himself of who he was. He fed off the love and energy from the fans—and because of that, he beat the odds.

“You’re unbreakable!” the crowd chanted. Bey grinned and responded, “We Believe!” Then, in a lighthearted moment, he quipped, “Joe, I owe you $20 now!” Another fan yelled, “We Bey-lieve!” prompting Bey to laugh and say, “There you go, I’m gonna put it on a shirt now!”

Calling this chapter the greatest story ever told, Bey embraced Austin before making his emotional exit, leaving the crowd inspired and energized.