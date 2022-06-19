Chris DeJoseph returned to WWE in late 2019 after a run in MLW for his second stint with the promotion.

In May of 2020, DeJoseph was released after working as a lead writer and producer for Friday Night SmackDown.

DeJoseph appeared on their ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw’ show where he spoke about his most recent exit from the company.

“I went back [to WWE] for eight months and it was so overwhelming to me and then, yeah, it just was not a good fit for me again. I thought maybe it could be but it was nice because at first, I was just doing some freelance shots. I would only have to go to SmackDown, just a TV, produce Roman Reigns’ stuff or you know, King Corbin stuff or whatever and then I’ll be on a plane out of there. I wouldn’t have to do anything the whole week then I could just fly back and do that and I liked that portion of it but once they had me start to do more of this stuff and be there and wait in meetings and be waiting until 3 o’clock in the morning to meet with Vince [McMahon] or something like that, I was like, this is just not — this is not it.”

