Pro-wrestling star Chris Dickinson has announced on Instagram that he has officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling and will be an active member of their roster going forward. Dickinson adds that he can still work independent dates in the United States, as well as internationally (excluding Japan), but that he is very proud of his accomplishment.

I am beyond proud to announce that I have officially signed an agreement with New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’ve heard you all for years say I should sign with other companies and I appreciate everyone of your hopes for my success but this is what I’ve always wanted. With the companies expansion in the USA on the rise and Japan finally reopening, the future is brighter than ever. I am still available to work independently in the USA and internationally excluding Japan but NJPW is now home. Let’s continue to bring the highest level of pro wrestling to the world together.

