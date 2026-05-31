Brian “Road Dogg” James has received high praise from a former colleague in the pro wrestling industry. During an appearance on the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn stated that some aspects of WWE Unreal seemed staged, before boldly proclaiming that he believes Road Dogg was set up for failure in WWE.

I know he has taken a lot of s**t. Road Dogg is the best mind in wrestling. Chris Dunn

Dunn elaborated on what he believes makes Road Dogg an invaluable asset to the wrestling business.

I think he combines all the good things that Vince [McMahon] had and the good things that Hunter [HHH] had, and meet[s them] in the middle. And he’s also really great for advocating for talent.

He also highlighted Road Dogg’s commitment to supporting wrestlers who might have otherwise been overlooked.

When Kofi [Kingston] started having momentum, he was the one who really pushed to start to get Vince thinking that way.

Dunn underscored Road Dogg’s dedication to the performers.

He’s the kind of person who would sell for the talent he believes in, and I think like though he would … take so much s**t from the internet, but he was usually advocating for the things that true fans wanted.

Road Dogg parted ways with WWE earlier this year, citing a desire to spend more time with his family as the primary reason for his resignation.

H/T: www.wrestlinginc.com for the transcript