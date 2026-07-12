Chris Harris admits the infamous blindfold match against James Storm wasn’t well received by fans, but he believes Vince Russo’s booking actually made sense given the storyline leading into it.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Headlines’ Ian Aldous, Harris looked back on his 2007 feud with his former America’s Most Wanted tag team partner. While the rivalry is remembered for its violent Texas Death Match and King of the Mountain qualifier, Harris acknowledged that many fans have forgotten—or tried to forget—the blindfold match that kicked it off.

“I’m glad you didn’t bring it up, but our first match was the blindfold match. I’m going to defend him because, yes, it was horrible and I know the fans didn’t like it. But if you have a blind angle where somebody is blind for a certain amount of time, Wrestling 101 tells you to do a blindfold match.”

Harris explained that while the execution failed to connect with the audience, he understood the creative logic behind Russo’s decision after Storm had previously smashed a beer bottle into his face as part of their split.

Despite the disappointing reception to the blindfold bout, Harris noted that the rivalry quickly rebounded with two matches that remain among his favorites.

“Thankfully, after that we had the Texas Death Match and the King of the Mountain qualifier. The crowd was on fire for those matches.”

The feud between Harris and Storm remains one of the defining rivalries in TNA history, culminating in several hard-hitting encounters after the breakup of America’s Most Wanted.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ian Aldous and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.