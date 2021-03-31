Chris Harris made a surprise appearance during last night’s Impact Wrestling episode.

Harris was there to reunite with hsi former America’s Most Wanted tag team partner, James Storm as Storm defeated Eric Young in the main event, which was Storm’s 1000th match.

Harris was introduced early in the show during a backstage segment with Chris Sabin and Jake Something. They then accompanied Storm to the ring for the main event. The finish saw Harris drop Young at ringside after Young confronted him. Harris rolled Young back into the ring and Storm superkicked him for the win. Impact then went off the air with Storm, Harris, Something and Sabin celebrating.

America’s Most Wanted is one of the most successful tag teams in TNA/Impact history. They are six-time former World Tag Team Champions. They last worked together as a team in late 2006 when Storm turned on Harris.

There’s no word on if Impact has anything planned for Harris in the future.

Stay tuned for more.

.@TheEricYoung and @JamesStormBrand have faced 1-on-1 24 times in IMPACT – Young won 14, Storm won 9, 1 no contest. Young plans to teach Storm another lesson in our main event. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/xAJNy16Ls1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021

Legendary southpaw @AMWwildcat sets up his old partner @JamesStormBrand for the Last Call once again. Storm wins his 1000th match! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0cVzmhPnDQ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021

⚡️ “AMW Reunited As James Storm's 1000th IMPACT Match Took Place” https://t.co/pzsNtFiI1G — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021

