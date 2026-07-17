Chris Harris says Vince Russo wanted to break up America’s Most Wanted much earlier than fans ultimately saw on television.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Headlines’ Ian Aldous, Harris reflected on the success of America’s Most Wanted in TNA alongside James Storm. While the duo went on to become one of the promotion’s most decorated tag teams, Harris revealed there were discussions about splitting them up only two years into their run.

“In the second year, there was already talk of splitting us. His mind’s working, and all of a sudden he’s thinking, ‘Let’s split them up.’ I don’t think he thinks of a long-range goal at that time.”

Harris explained that he and Storm felt strongly enough about staying together that they decided to approach TNA management directly, despite being relatively young in the business.

“Storm and I were still young and still learning. We were taught that you keep your mouth shut and do what you’re told. But we just felt so strongly about this that we went to them and talked to them.”

The decision ultimately paid off, as America’s Most Wanted remained together for more than four years, feuding with teams including Team 3D, AJ Styles & Christopher Daniels, Team Canada and The Naturals before finally splitting in late 2006 when Storm famously smashed a beer bottle over Harris’ face.

Looking back, Harris believes allowing the team to continue together was the right call for both wrestlers and for TNA’s tag team division.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ian Aldous and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.