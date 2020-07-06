Chris Hemsworth Says He Needs To Put On More Size For Hulk Hogan Biopic, Script Still Being Written

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth spoke with Total Film about the upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic with writer/director Todd Phillips, where Hemsworth will be portraying the Immortal One. Highlights are below.
Says he will have to put on size and explore the world of wrestling:
I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor, and then there is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude. I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing. I’m going to be blonde, probably balding and with a ‘tache. It’s going to be fun to see.
Still hasn’t seen a script for the film:
I haven’t even seen a script yet. The project is deep in development. Todd Phillips and I met to chat about it maybe a year or two ago. We talked about the idea for the film, which I think was going to be a TV series at one point. There were a few different ideas about what portion of his life it was going to be set in, so we spitballed about what it could be and what I thought it might be. Thankfully, they ran with a few of those ideas and the script is in the process of being written – but Hulk Hogan is still quite a way away.
