Chris Hemsworth Says He Needs To Put On More Size For Hulk Hogan Biopic, Script Still Being Written

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth spoke with Total Film about the upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic with writer/director Todd Phillips, where Hemsworth will be portraying the Immortal One. Highlights are below.

Says he will have to put on size and explore the world of wrestling:

I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor, and then there is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude. I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing. I’m going to be blonde, probably balding and with a ‘tache. It’s going to be fun to see.

Still hasn’t seen a script for the film: