A big update on the Hulk Hogan biopic.

Actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers, Rush) was cast as the Immortal One back in 2019, with Todd Phillips set to direct. However, not much more about the movie had been revealed and now Hemsworth says he’s not even sure if the project is still happening. He spoke about working with Phillips and potentially portraying Hogan during an interview with Screen Rant.

To work with Todd Phillips, who we discussed making that film with, would be an honor and a fantastic opportunity. I can’t say it’s officially happening yet. If there was a green light, I’d get to work on it. But it’s interesting. Dementus’ vocal quality was something I could invent and it would be surprising to people, but there wouldn’t be any judgment or comparison. It’s a tricky thing to play a real-life character. I’ve done it once before, and people immediately have the measuring stick out and the critiques and so on. It’d be nerve-wracking, but if there’s a great script and a story to tell, I’d love to jump into it. But there’s nothing official at this point.

Hemsworth currently stars in Furiosa, which is set to hit theaters next weekend.