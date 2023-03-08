Veteran pro wrestler Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno) has returned to pro wrestling with a new role.

Hero appeared at the recent West Coast Pro Wrestling show in San Francisco, CA and announced that he is the new WCPW official matchmaker.

As seen in the clip below, Hero said no one knows more about pro wrestling than he does. He went on and said they will bring fans matches they’ve never seen or thought about before. This brought out a “thank you Chris!” chant from the crowd.

Hero, who has also helped at The West Coast Pro Wrestling Training Academy, is set to appear at WCPW’s “Home of The Killers” event on Friday, April 7 at The State Room in San Francisco. He’s already booked the following matches for that show – Mike Bailey vs. Michael Oku, Jordan Oliver vs. Bryan Keith, plus six-man action with WCPW Champion Titus Alexander, Kevin Blackwood and Alan Angels vs. Jacob Fatu, Starboy Charlie and Vinnie Massaro.

West Coast Pro streams their events on IndependentWrestling.TV.

Hero, who says he “is back” on social media, is set to appear at WrestleCon from Thursday, March 31 – Sunday, April 2, at the booth ran by Prestige Wrestling and WCPW.

Hero is also hosting a pro wrestling seminar at the Worldwide Wrestling Dojo located at 701 Canal Street in Bristol, PA on Saturday, March 11. Details are in the tweet below. The wrestling seminar runs from 12-3pm for $80, and the film session runs from 5-8pm for $40. A combo ticket is available for $100.

Hero began wrestling in 1998, and has had successful runs with PWG, CHIKARA, CZW, ROH, TNA, Pro Wrestling NOAH, wXw, EVOLVE, and WWE, plus numerous additional international and indie promotions. Hero signed to work the WWE’s FCW developmental territory in February 2012, and went on to work WWE NXT until November 2013. He returned to WWE to work NXT in December 2016, and was sent to NXT UK in February 2019. He worked that brand until being released in April 2020 along with other COVID-19 budget cuts. Hero is a one-time EVOLVE Champion, a one-time CZW World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time CZW World Tag Team Champion, a one-time PWG World Champion, a two-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time wXw World Heavyweight Champion, and he has held dozens of other titles over the years.

It looks like Hero has not wrestled since working a Battle Royal won by Ilja Dragunov at the NXT UK TV tapings on March 7, 2020 in Coventry, England. The night before he defeated Kenny Williams, which aired on March 19, 2020.

You can see the related tweets below:

Welcome to #TheCoast Chris Hero! Chris Hero is the OFFICIAL match maker of West Coast Pro and will be at Home of The Killers! 🗓️ April 7th 2023

📍 The State Room

🎟️Tickets on sale now!https://t.co/NmeAy9BFcY pic.twitter.com/ArI6zJEtsA — West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) March 6, 2023

🚨 🚨 Philly area! 🚨 🚨 On Saturday, March 11th I’ll be heading to the @WorldwideDojo for a seminar. You’ll also have the option to participate in a film session later in the day- a first for my seminars! Reserve your spot now by contacting [email protected] pic.twitter.com/2wXY9fQ77M — Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) February 28, 2023

A great night of training at the @WCProAcademy! pic.twitter.com/xEvVGQM6QV — West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) March 3, 2023

