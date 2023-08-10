Chris Hero opens up about his role in AEW.

The Knockout King spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Post Wrestling, where he explained how he balances his role as a producer for AEW with his role at West Coast Pro Wrestling.

When I talked to AEW about coming in for a couple of shows and coaching/producing/agenting, I was very specific in certain compromises that I didn’t want to make. I had been putting this time and effort into West Coast Pro, and they’ve also been giving their time to me and allowing me to play around with things and work with stuff. The last thing I wanted to do was put three or four months of work into West Coast Pro and then, ‘see you guys.’ They were understanding and anytime there is a West Coast Pro show, I’m not going to miss it unless there is some kind of emergency.

Hero would be asked if he is exclusive to Collision. He says that he’s not exclusive to either show, but has been working on Collision more because it’s a new program and they need extra people.

I wouldn’t say exclusive, but maybe more emphasis on Saturdays because it’s a brand new show and they need extra people. I think I was brought in with that in mind. I’ve done a little bit of everything. I’ve done pay-per-views, Rampage, Dynamite. Maybe there is a week or two when I miss Collision and I’ll make it up on Dynamite. Next month, there is a stretch where I have Dynamite, Collision, Dynamite, Collision. There is no rule. It’s ever-changing.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)