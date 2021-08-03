Pro-wrestling star Chris Hero spoke with Post Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson about a variety of different topics, including who the Knockout King would put in his ROH Hall of Fame. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.

On the goals he has for the next company he works for:

“I can’t see myself wrestling somewhere and not caring about what else goes on-on the show. I just — I can’t help it. I’m not gonna completely give unsolicited advice because I know that sucks when you’re just like, ‘Dude, I didn’t ask your opinion. I don’t care if you think it sucked.’ But I would like to work with companies in more than just performing. I’d like to, at least, what I mean by this is I’d at least like to have a seat at the table when it comes to having conversations about, ‘Oh, we’re thinking about doing this or what do you think about this?’ And I like to use my experience to kind of give my opinion. If they take it, cool. If not, cool, but I think I can be very helpful for a number of companies so it will be exciting to do that. I know people look at me as the older brother, the uncle or whatever that will come in and kind of pass down a little wisdom but, you know, I’m gonna start knocking people on their ass again. I got so much more to do.”

His picks for an ROH Hall Of Fame class:

“Oh man, Christopher Daniels, Bryan Danielson… and I’m gonna give Samoa Joe the nod over [CM] Punk and the only reason I’m gonna give him the nod over Punk is because I was not there for Punk’s ROH run. He left and I came in-in 2006, so not to demean or diminish anything he had done, I just was not there for it and then if you gotta have a tag team, you gotta have The Briscoes, right? And if you have to have like an attraction, a special attraction, it’s gotta be [Kenta] Kobashi. So that’s my — what did I say? I said Daniels because I mean he’s the O.G. that started it all with them, Danielson, Samoa Joe, Briscoes, Kenta Kobashi.”