Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling recently conducted an interview with longtime wrestling veteran Chris Hero, who discussed a number of topics surrounding the industry, including how he is still waiting for the right moment to hop back into the scene, but has been enjoying producing behind-the-scenes. Highlights can be found below.

Reacts to Chris Jericho considering him for ‘Five Labours of Jericho’:

“I think we need some ‘Labours of Chris Hero’ [he laughed]. But I will say you’re welcome for getting Juventud [Guerrera] in the mix because whatever was speculated, I believe that-that was what ended up happening.”

How he is still waiting on that “right thing” so he hop back in, adds that he’s been doing some producing and helps with a couple shows:

“I feel like last year, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m just waiting for the right thing to hop back in’ and here we are a year later, I’m still waiting for that right thing. I feel like — I’ve said this a little bit on my Twitch, ChrisHeroTwitch if you mess around with that. I do these killer watchalongs. I’ve really been enjoying it but I’m really candid there with my — I call it my ‘territory’, that’s all my people… Okay, I love wrestling and there’s so much good stuff going on, but it’s almost too much good stuff going on that it’s just a lot of noise and I don’t wanna interject myself right in the middle of a whole noisy situation and that’s not that I don’t believe in myself or have faith that whatever I do is gonna kick ass, I know it will. But I want to set myself up for success and the example that I’ve used a lot in personal conversations is like Mania weekend last year. How many graphics did you see for matches that are just like unreal, a dream match, like holy sh*t, like whatever, right? And how many of those matches did you watch in full? How many of them have you seen GIFS of? And how many of ‘em did you even forget happened? And these are very talented wrestlers from all over the world so, I am just being very thoughtful about what I do. I’ve got a couple things in mind. Not to get into it, I also have some personal stuff going on familywise that has made it difficult to concentrate. But, we’re going in the right direction. I’m excited. I’ve got these interviews that I do, I got some appearances, I do a little bit of producing. I help out with a couple shows here and there. I’m in discussions with a couple groups about also helping out. I love looking at wrestling from the other side and building relationships with people. I’ve got some step-children, some step-nephews and nieces on the independents that I watch and kind of [give advice to], because the time that I spent with Ring of Honor, I think I built relationships with a lot of good people and I just want them to succeed man and you can tell when you talk to people, how much they love it and you know they’re gonna make it. You just don’t know what it is, so I’m just kind of along for the ride and if I can toss ‘em a bone here and there and they’re like — ten years down the road, they’re like, yeah man, he really helped me. I’m like, yeah, that’s good for me, you know?”