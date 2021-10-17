During an interview with Shoot Conversations, Chris Hero spoke on how Baron Corbin disrespected industry veterans during his time in NXT and how he reacted to it. Here’s what he had to say:

He was brand new. Football Tom is Baron Corbin, he’s burned into my head forever as Football Tom. He speaks, ‘Yeah…okay,’ You might think he’s kind of bored when he talks. He doesn’t speak like, ‘Oh yes, okay.’ The new class that was starting that day, he’s like, ‘Yeah…they got this new girl,’ and he was talking about Sara [Amato]. I just remember that it happened and I was standing in McIntyre’s and I was like, ‘How dare you!’”

No, I heard at the time that he was told to play it up. ‘It’s okay. You want people…’ Fuck off, that’s terrible advice. Sara Del Ray had just come in at a tryout camp, the same one with Sasha Banks, Sami Zayn, Scott Dawson, and a bunch of them got hired. Sara got hired as a coach, so she came to Tampa to coach the girls. For him to go, ‘Oh yeah, some new girl.’ Maybe I’m embellishing.

I was like, ‘How dare you, fucking do some research. You’re going to talk about one of your coaches that way? Get your shit in gear.’ ‘Oh, I’m sorry man, why are you so mad?’ We never had any kind of continued heat off of that, I just remember being like, ‘What’s this guy’s problem?’