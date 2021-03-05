Indie superstar Chris Hero was recently apart of the Highspots Wrestling Network’s latest virtual signing where the Knockout King reflected on his decision to return to WWE in 2016, and how he hopes to become an asset to the next promotion he ends up at.

On returning to WWE in 2016:

You know, I just thought it was — I just felt it was the natural progression of things. I thought that the streak I had started would continue into another company, didn’t quite happen like that but I mean, you don’t know until you try, right? So I wasn’t quite sure what would happen and I have since been fired again and here I am.

Says he’s excited to be an asset to whichever company he ends up at:

Yeah, I have just a certain type of experience that not a lot of people have that are free and without contract right now so, I’m excited to become an asset to wherever I end up. Obviously I’m not in a hurry, pandemic etcetera, etcetera but I am excited to get something to sink my teeth into eventually.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)