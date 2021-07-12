Last night Ring of Honor presented their Best In The World pay per view from their home-base in Baltimore, which marked the promotion’s first event with fans since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, and saw top company superstar Bandido become the new ROH world champion.

According to Post Wrestling, Chris Hero was backstage for last night’s show and was working as an agent. ROH Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff confirmed that report with the publication stating, “Chris was there and is always home at Ring of Honor.” The Knockout King has an extensive history with the company, and is a former two-time ROH tag team champion.

Aside from his podcast this is Hero’s first work in the industry since he was released by WWE back in April of 2020.