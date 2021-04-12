Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Chris Hero was the latest guest on the ROH Strong podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including whether the Knockout King would ever consider returning to his former promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Looks back on ROH’s first television episode, and how he and Cesaro were prepared to go to WWE:

It was a very interesting time for Ring of Honor. Our contacts expired around WrestleMania of that year, and we were looking to go to WWE. We had talked with a couple people, and we were transparent with everybody. We explained what we were hoping to do, so it wasn’t anything dishonest. But what we did was, instead of signing a new contract, we just kind of had an agreement for the next couple months to kind of see how things went. We had our tryout, and we were just kind of finishing up, so it was just an interesting time because it was such a new chapter for Ring of Honor. And it was fascinating to be a part of that when everything is kind of coming together, but then also it’s also a bit surreal that we’re basically on our way out at the same time.

Says he misses wrestling and hopes to return soon:

I miss wrestling, it’s tough. I am still not completely comfortable with getting out and traveling and working on some shows. I absolutely will be back, but it’s just a matter of the right place and the right time. And I’ve been patient so far, and I don’t want to say light at the end of the tunnel, but things are definitely easing up a bit more, and I’m looking forward to seeing what comes out way for the rest of 2021.

Says a return to ROH could be possible but nothing is currently in the works:

Yeah, it’s absolutely something that’s possible. It’s not something that has really been discussed. Like I said, I’m not taking any bookings at the moment, I’m don’t even have anything in the future. People message me about the summer and the fall, and I’m not okay confirming anything when everything is still so up in the air. It’s absolutely not out of the question, but it is not something that is actually in the works.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)