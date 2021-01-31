Independent superstar Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno) spoke about his time in WWE during the premiere episode of Can Chris Hero Save Wrestling, which is apart of Conrad Thompson’s AdFreeShows patreon. The Knockout King also hypes up NXT UK star Ridge Holland, and how Hero wanted to be paired with Holland during his run. Highlights are below.

Says he appreciated the schedule he had and enjoying the NXT UK tours:

I was appreciative to have the schedule that I did. I got to the point where I only had to come to the Performance Center if I wanted to. There were some days where I was like, I’m not going in today. Then other days where I’d come in and roll in the ring for a couple of hours or sit in on [Steve] Corino’s history classes or they’d have a PC Live, which is a live event for young wrestlers at the Performance Center. I had a really easy schedule. I liked doing the UK trips and travel shows. I was able to pitch ideas [for Florida shows].

How he pitched for Ridge Holland to be his bodyguard:

My last show at Coconut was myself and Ridge Holland against Shane Thorne and Cal Bloom. Ridge Holland, he’s a guy I like a whole lot. He looks like a million bucks, has a great work ethic, and a great love for wrestling. I spent a good amount of time with, training and such, and I pitched for him to be my bodyguard before they were using him on NXT. They had other plans for him. I pitched to team with him on the Florida shows and give us 20 minutes. I wanted longer matches on the Coconut shows. I enjoyed being able to make suggestions.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)