Pro-wrestling superstar Chris Hero (fka as Kassius Ohno in WWE) issued the following statement on the WrestlingGenius subreddit alerting fans that he is “far from done” in the industry, even revealing that he’s turned down offers from several companies to work as a coach/producer. The knockout king adds it’s killing him to not return at this time, but promises a spectacular rebirth when it does happen.

Oh and, before anyone asks or infers, I am far from done wrestling. If I wanted to hang it up and coach/produce I could have a job tomorrow. I’ve turned down a number of companies in the last 6 months- not because they’ve been terrible offers or anything but because I’m just not ready. I will come back when the circumstances and situations are right. Trust me, it *kills* me to not be out there doing what I love. The time will come and when it does it will be spectacular. In the meantime, I appreciate all of your patience. Take care & stay safe!

Hero also tells his reddit followers to continue to send questions and suggestions for future content. You can read his full comments here.