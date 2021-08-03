Pro-wrestling star Chris Hero spoke with Post Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson about a variety of different topics, including how the Knockout King is excited to make his return to the industry, and his role as an agent at ROH’s recent Best In The World pay per view. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.

Gives an update on his podcast

“So I just moved a couple months ago from Orlando. I now reside in Charlotte, North Carolina. Yeah, so we’re just trying to figure out the details of when we pick back up and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve had a number of shows that I’ve liked a whole lot and I just really like it.”

On being an agent at ROH Best In The World:

“I have a number of friends that work for Ring of Honor behind the scenes, in front of the camera and it was really cool for me to be able to be even just a small part of that. To see them back in front of fans is awesome. Just to interact with people that I hadn’t seen for a while, to interact with people because as you know, it’s been a crazy year and-a-half but that was the first wrestling show I had been to since everything shut down, so it was great for me to go to a show, to be able to be helpful in certain areas, without the pressure of having to perform myself or having to call a match or having to decide which place I’m gonna take a booking for, whatever, whatever. I didn’t have to worry about any of that. I could just help out, I helped agent, produce, whatever. Helped kind of relay information back and forth, got on the headsets, talked to the production team, that kind of stuff and some of that I’m familiar with it, some of it I’m not familiar with so it was also a learning experience for me to try to figure that stuff out and I really enjoyed it, I thought they did great and Bandido, he’s the future man. He’s PWG Champion, he’s Ring of Honor Champion. I know y’all haven’t seen him without his mask but he’s a handsome gentleman as well. He’s just fantastic so, I think him being the face of Ring of Honor right now or sorry, the eyes of Ring of Honor right now. I think they have a bright future. Once they start hitting it regularly with fans, I think people are — you know, people kind of slept on Ring of Honor. They’re like, ‘Oh, they’re doing stuff’ but I don’t blame ‘em. It’s hard to watch wrestling without an audience. It is hard, so they just have a crop of talent that’s exceptional, from the old school guys like The Briscoes or Homicide or you’ve got this new talent like Bandido, like I said, [Jonathan] Gresham with his Pure — man, they got some really good things going on and I’m excited for them to get back [to] it.”

Says he’s itching to return:

“Brother, I am itching [to get back in the ring] all the time, you know? But I’m also patient enough to realize I’ve sat out this long, I’ve waited this long. I’m not gonna pull the trigger until it’s the perfect thing. I don’t know when that is but I’ll know it when it happens and man, I am thirsty. I just wanna get back at it. I see so many people I wanna work with, so many people I just wanna kick the sh*t out of. So many people that [are] previous opponents, new opponents, there’s so much I wanna get back at.”