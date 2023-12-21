Chris Hero spoke with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star noted he thought he would come back to WWE NXT in 2017 under his current name instead of his old Kassius Ohno name.

“I started back (with WWE) in January 2017 and then I didn’t know until I was going out to make an appearance for the live crowd that I was going to be Kassius Ohno again. I thought I would be Chris Hero and they’re like, ‘Nope! You’re Kassius Ohno.’ I was like, well sh*t.”

