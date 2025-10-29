Chris Jericho has reportedly dropped his attempt to trademark a phrase that is tied to his persona in AEW.

As speculation continues regarding Chris Jericho’s long-term future in All Elite Wrestling, and whether a WWE return could be in the cards once his current AEW contract runs out, a recent trademark filing connected to “The Ocho” has quietly been abandoned.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the filing was officially ruled dead and abandoned in late October 2025. The office issued the following notice regarding the matter:

“The application above is abandoned because we did not receive within six months of the Notice of Allowance (NOA) issue date: (1) A Statement of Use (SOU); or (2) A Request for Extension of Time to File a Statement of Use (Extension Request).”

The filing was ultimately marked as abandoned due to “FAILURE TO FILE TIMELY SOU OR EXTENSION REQUEST.”

Jericho initially filed for the trademark back in April 2024, but no further action was taken within the required time window, resulting in the application being closed.

At this time, it’s unclear whether Jericho plans to refile or pursue any additional trademark efforts related to his AEW run and rumors of a potential return to WWE. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the future of Chris Jericho continue to surface.