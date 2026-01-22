Chris Jericho has never been one to buy into limitations.

Especially when it comes to age.

Throughout the history of professional wrestling, numerous legends have continued competing well into their later years, with some even making appearances into their 70s or beyond.

Longevity has long been part of the business, and Jericho believes that mindset should extend far beyond the ring.

While speaking with Soundsphere Magazine for a new interview, Jericho addressed ageism and pushed back on the idea that getting older should prevent anyone from pursuing creative goals.

Jericho emphasized that age should never be viewed as a stopping point, whether in music, wrestling, or any other form of art.

“It’s never too late,” Jericho said. “Ageism does exist, and you can’t worry about it. Your age is your age, but you can’t worry about it, it’s not a death sentence to be in your 50s, right or your 60s and 70s, there’s still time to do things.”

He added, “Maybe you’re not going to have a career like The Rolling Stones, but you can still do it – write a song, record a song, audition for parts – all that stuff you can still do! The biggest detriment to success that we have is ourselves! Why not (do it)? Someone’s got to do it, so why don’t you?”

Jericho’s message was clear: the biggest obstacle isn’t age.

It’s self-doubt.

And in a career that continues to span decades across wrestling, music, and entertainment, he’s living proof of it.

Chris Jericho is heavily rumored to return to WWE this year to wrap up his legendary pro wrestling career in 2026.

