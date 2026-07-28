Chris Jericho isn’t ready to put an end date on his in-ring career.

Fresh off a physically demanding performance at age 55 at AEW Redemption, where he crashed through a glass mirror during Sunday’s event, Jericho spoke with Beef Vegan about how much longer he sees himself continuing to wrestle (see video below).

“I don’t really put a timeline on it,” Jericho said. “Did I ever think I would be doing it at 55? No, but do I not think of doing it? 55, 25, 35. You look at the match on Sunday, as crazy as it was, it’s still a great match and probably one of the best matches on the show from the standpoint of fan reaction.”

Jericho made it clear that as long as he’s still delivering at the level he expects from himself, he has little reason to walk away.

“Why would I want to step away from that,” he continued. “I still enjoy doing it and still can do it at a level that is show-stealing. It could be another week, it could be another two or three years. I don’t want to do it forever, but as long as I feel that I’m still happy with the work that I’m doing and not second-guessing myself, then I’ll continue to do it.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.