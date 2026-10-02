Chris Jericho won’t take it personally if his continued association with AEW keeps him out of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Jericho’s future became the subject of considerable speculation around the start of 2026, when his AEW contract situation led to rumors that he could return to WWE for one final run before eventually being inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame.

Jericho ultimately opted to remain with AEW, signing a new deal to continue his run with the promotion he has been part of since its launch in 2019.

During an appearance on TMZ’s “Inside The Ring,” Jericho was asked whether he believes his WWE Hall of Fame induction could now be a long way off. The former Undisputed WWE Champion said he believes his nearly two decades of work with WWE speaks for itself.

“Once again, I had a great career in WWE. It was almost 20 years, with a few years here off,” Jericho said. “It was always my dream to be in the WWE. And did I create enough memorable moments and matches and characters and creations and rivalries and moments to be in the WWE Hall of Fame? Absolutely. That’s all I need.”

Jericho acknowledged that his current situation could potentially factor into whether WWE ultimately honors him, but said he has been in the wrestling business long enough to understand the realities involved.

“If I’m in, if I’m not in, if it’s tribalism, if it’s politics — I get that too, man. I’ve been in this business 36 years. I understand how it works,” he continued. “It’s not personal. I’m not insulted.”

The 55-year-old also brought up the possibility of eventually being inducted into an AEW Hall of Fame should the promotion establish one.

“And if I finish my career with AEW and [am] the first inductee or the second inductee or the 10th inductee into the AEW Hall of Fame, that’s great too,” Jericho said. “But I’m in the Hall of Fame in my head and in the heads of anybody that appreciates the work that I’ve done. That’s good enough for me, man. Like, it really is.”

For Jericho, getting to spend more than three decades traveling the world and making a living in professional wrestling is ultimately more meaningful than receiving an official Hall of Fame honor.

“I don’t need anything else than that. That might sound a little bit like — but it’s really true,” he continued. “I’ve had a real blessed life in that I’ve got a chance to travel around the world doing what I always wanted to do.”

Jericho concluded by pointing to the reactions he has generated from wrestling fans throughout his career, whether they were cheering or booing him.

“And making people happy by doing it — or getting people angry by doing it, which is the same thing,” he said. “That’s Hall of Fame all across the board.”

Jericho last competed inside a WWE ring in 2018. He signed with AEW when the company launched in 2019 and went on to become the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Despite the speculation about a potential WWE return surrounding his latest contract negotiations, Jericho ultimately signed a new AEW deal and has not publicly established a timetable for his retirement.

Also during his appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Chris Jericho recalled he and Samoa Joe rejecting a Tony Khan idea for AEW but ultimately changed their minds, along with a few other WWE and AEW topics.

Chris Jericho is currently scheduled to return to the ring against Nick Wayne at AEW Grand Slam: France in Paris. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/6 for live AEW Grand Slam: France Results coverage from Adidas Arena in Paris.