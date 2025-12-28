Chris Jericho isn’t giving much away when it comes to his long-term wrestling future.

But he’s also not closing any doors.

Jericho has been absent from AEW television since April, when he publicly voiced his disappointment in Big Bill and Bryan Keith before walking out on them on-screen.

Since then, questions have continued to swirl about what’s next for the former AEW World Champion.

Adding fuel to the speculation is the status of Jericho’s AEW contract, which is set to expire at the end of the year. With no clear creative direction currently in place, fans have been left wondering where, or if, “The Ocho” might surface next.

On Saturday night, Jericho went live on his YouTube channel for a Christmas Dinner With The Winnipeggers special (see video below), which aired during AEW Worlds End.

During the stream, a fan wrote in saying they watched Jericho’s 1999 WWE debut at their grandmother’s house and expressed hope that he would eventually return to WWE.

Jericho’s response was brief, but telling.

“You never know. You never know,” he said.

Sometimes, less really is more.

Ahead of Worlds End, it was reported that Jericho’s name has not come up in discussions regarding ongoing AEW creative plans, further highlighting the uncertainty surrounding his role with the company as the year winds down.

Earlier this month, Jericho addressed his future during an interview, making it clear that retirement isn’t on the table just yet.

“I’m not done yet,” Jericho said. “Still figuring out everything and we’ll see where I end up. I’m pretty sure you’ll see me in 2026 in a wrestling ring somewhere.”

Jericho has been with AEW since the company’s inception and has long been viewed as a foundational figure. The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, have previously referred to him as one of AEW’s “founding fathers.”

