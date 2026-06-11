Chris Jericho is embracing the reaction generated by one of the more lighthearted moments from AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster.

The June 10 episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, OH. opened with a heated confrontation involving Tommaso Ciampa, Tony Schiavone, and Jericho, who is currently embroiled in a feud with Ciampa.

During the exchange, Jericho repeatedly referred to Ciampa as “Tommy.” Ciampa fired back by reminding Jericho that he is “The Psycho Killer” and claiming that not even his own mother calls him Tommy.

Jericho quickly capitalized on the comment by responding with “Tommy’s Mommy,” prompting the Cincinnati crowd to break into chants of the phrase.

Speaking on Busted Open, Jericho reflected on the segment and the crowd’s reaction.

“Well, you know, you always try different things to have some fun,” Jericho said. “Sometimes you do a little bit more laughing stuff and sometimes you do a little bit more serious stuff but, it all ends up being good so, the live crowd enjoyed the Tommy’s Mommy.”

The chant became one of the more memorable moments of the opening segment, with fans in attendance enthusiastically joining in throughout the exchange.

According to Jericho, creating that type of audience engagement was exactly the goal. It resulted in all in Cincy having a good time.

Which is the whole point.

“So, we had a good time,” he continued. “It was a great show, and a great crowd in Cincinnati for sure.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster Results 6/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.