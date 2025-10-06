Chris Jericho recently celebrated 35 years in the pro wrestling business, and in a new interview, he took a moment to look back on some of the unforgettable highlights that have defined his run while keeping his eyes firmly set on the future.

The former world champion and Fozzy rock front-man made a surprise appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, where he reflected on his top career moments spanning his time in WWE, AEW, NJPW, WCW, and beyond.

Jericho listed several defining memories that have become part of wrestling lore, including his iconic 1999 WWE debut, the emotional “Festival of Friendship” segment with Kevin Owens, the viral “A little bit of the bubbly” celebration, and the critically praised “Dinner Debonair” musical performance with MJF.

Interestingly, Jericho left the fifth spot on his personal top-five list blank, intentionally saving it for whatever comes next.

“That’s the way I always think of it,” he said. “‘What’s your favorite moment of your career?’ Current. Now. If I didn’t think it was the best, then why am I doing it? You always want to say that your next match and next show will be your best one. That’s the way you should look at things. We leave the space blank and we’ll see what happens.”

When asked what’s next for him inside or outside the ring, Jericho’s response reflected both mystery and confidence.

“We don’t know, right?,” he said. “We’ll just have to see.”

Chris Jericho remains under contract with All Elite Wrestling through December 2025, though he has not appeared on AEW television since April. His absence has fueled speculation about what the next chapter of his storied career might look like, whether it’s a reinvention within AEW, a surprise return to WWE, or an entirely new creative venture.

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend had fans talking several weeks ago when he liking a post on Instagram claiming he is open to a WWE return when his AEW contract expires in December.

This sparked follow-up reports, including one regarding internal belief in AEW that Chris Jericho won’t be re-signing with them, and that WWE sources expect him to return, with the idea that he could be a surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event scheduled for January in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

