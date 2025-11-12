Chris Jericho hasn’t seen a show from TNA Wrestling in over ten years.

Well, he hadn’t, that is, until this year’s TNA Bound For Glory.

During the latest installment of his popular Talk Is Jericho podcast, which was released today, Wednesday, November 12, Chris Jericho spoke with legendary pro wrestling tag-team The Hardys.

While speaking with the reigning TNA World Tag-Team Championship duo of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho admitted he hadn’t seen a show from TNA Wrestling in over ten years until he watched TNA Bound For Glory 2025 back on October 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

“I don’t think I’ve watched an Impact, sorry, a TNA match in ages,” Jericho admitted. “If not this decade at all. I was so impressed.”

What was he impressed with, you ask?

Allow the “Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla” to explain himself.

“Well, first of all, you guys had a match,” Jericho said of ‘The Final Table’ showdown at TNA Bound For Glory between The Hardys and The Dudley Boyz. “I didn’t even … it wasn’t even the match. It was the beginning part before you guys even locked up. It was the end part after it happened. Like that, I’m getting little goosebumps.”

Jericho added, “That’s pro wrestling in its ultimate form. That’s all that matters is that emotion and that reaction.”

From there, the former AEW World Champion and WWE legend spoke about how massive the crowd at TNA Bound For Glory seemed when he was watching the show.

“That was one thing,” he said. “Two, that f*cking crowd looked huge. It looked huge. It was like a WWE-level crowd. The place was packed.”

To put it into perspective, Jericho claimed TNA Bound For Glory’s crowd seemed bigger to him than the AEW Dynamite shows at the ECW [2300] Arena in Philadelphia, PA., and made it seem like TNA Wrestling, not AEW, was the second biggest company in the world of pro wrestling.

“I was watching this, and not saying anything out of school here,” he began. “But comparing it to watching [AEW] Dynamite when they were at the ECW Arena, which looked like a Tony Condello taping. Sorry, it did. TNA looked like the second biggest company in the world, you know, and that was amazing. And the presentation was amazing.”

For those who missed it, there have been multiple sources disputing the record attendance TNA claimed for TNA Bound For Glory 2025 back on October 12.

As noted, Chris Jericho is expected to return to WWE for a retirement tour and/or WWE Hall of Fame induction at some point in the near future.

TNA Wrestling has set its new North American attendance record – 7,794 fans in the @TsongasCenter for #TNABoundForGlory! pic.twitter.com/VAEAVtCWpL — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 13, 2025

(H/T to Joseph Currier and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above Chris Jericho quotes from Talk Is Jericho.)