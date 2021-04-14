AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes and commented on WWE NXT moving to Tuesdays after the so-called Wednesday Night War with AEW Dynamite.

Jericho was asked what he and AEW might be doing to celebrate the improbable victory against NXT.

“Really nothing. We’ve never really worried about what NXT was doing,” Jericho said. “I know WWE NXT was watching our stuff during their show, but this was not a war that we were ever asking for, we were kind of thrust into it by proxy. The reason why we won it and won it so handily, is we never worried about what anybody else was doing, we just worried about our own show.”

Jericho continued and commented on AEW running unopposed on Wednesdays now.

“I think the best thing about being unopposed, is now people don’t have to decide,” he said. “There’s been a lot of shows that we’ve done with some great segments and some great moments that might have been missed because people were switching back and forth.”

Jericho wasn’t entirely indifferent towards NXT moving to Tuesdays as he said they sent the brand “screaming and yelling away” from Wednesday nights.

“Of course we’re competitive. Yes, we wanted to beat NXT. Yes, we wanted to drive them screaming and yelling away from Wednesdays and we did that,” Jericho said.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.