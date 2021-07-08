Tonight’s AEW Road Rager special on TNT featured a face-to-face between Chris Jericho and MJF as the Pinnacle and the Inner Circle continue to be at war with one another.

As Jericho made his entrance to the ring a fan from the crowd attempted to run in, but security managed to snatch him just in time, with the Demo God landing a few blows on camera. Jericho later referenced the fan during his promo battle with MJF, stating that he should have let him attack MJF instead of saving him. See video of the incident below.

A fan trying to get into the ring is a big no no! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5Y4mdQFYlA — Adriel Diaz @ #AEWDynamite #RoadRager #Miami (@InnocentSinful) July 8, 2021

The segment ended with Jericho agreeing to go through MJF’s “labors” for a future showdown, which referenced Greek mythology and possible matchups with other members of the Pinnacle.