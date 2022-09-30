AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Chris Jericho recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how the Demo God wants to face off against Sting, a man he has never competed against in his career. Check out Jericho’s full thoughts on Sting, as well as a tidbit from his WCW days, below.

Hopes to face Sting in AEW, adding that he would resurrect the Painmaker character for the bout:

Whenever there’s a Sting-Jericho match which there has to be because Sting and I have never been in the ring together ever, except for when Keith Mitchell retired and we had that after-ceremony. Never been in the same ring ever. Ever, ever, ever. There has to be a Sting and Jericho match in whatever way we decide it and that would be a great time for ‘Painmaker’.

Recalls working with Jim Neidhart in WCW and Neidhart calling him a cruiserweight:

The thing was ‘cruiserweight’ was almost like being called a leper. There was such a stigma because I was two hundred and f*cking twenty-five pounds. I remember I wanted to work with Jim Neidhart once and they wanted to put me over and Jim’s like, ‘But, I’m not a cruiserweight.’ I’m like, ‘Dude –’ I mean I’m not as big as ‘The Anvil’ but f*ck, I was just as big as — bigger than Shawn Michaels or just as big as Booker T. What are we talking about here? Get rid of this stupid ‘cruiserweight’ name. I hated that name. Just have us wrestle.

