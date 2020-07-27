Chris Jericho Aiming To Release A New Book This October

AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho revealed on the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special stream that he is working on another book that will recount all of the matches he has had in his career. The bio will coincide with Le Champion’s 30-year anniversary from making his pro-wrestling debut. Backstage analyst Alex Marvez is reportedly working on the project with him.

This new project will join Jericho’s four other published books Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps, A Lion’s Tale: Around the World in Spandex, The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea , and No Is a Four-Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling but Succeeded in Life.

Check out the full Saturday Night Special below.