AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho took to Twitter this afternoon to react to the AEW Dynamite ratings success for this week.

As noted, Dynamite this week drew the largest audience since their debut episode in October 2019. The show, which was the first Dynamite episode to air unopposed after WWE NXT made its move to Tuesday nights, drew 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic. You can click here for our full report on this week’s Dynamite ratings and viewership.

Rhodes responded to a congratulatory tweet from a fan and gave credit to the opener, which saw AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks retain over PAC and Rey Fenix, and to TNT Champion Darby Allin and Matt Hardy for their main event. Cody also credited AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan for leading the show.

“TY. Killer opener. TK led the show and Darby/Matt for the best belt in wrestling was the main event, big congrats to them. [clapping hands emoji],” Cody tweeted.

Jericho simply posted again about being “The Demo God” and tagged AEW.

“DEMO GOD….. @aew #DemoGod,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more from this week’s AEW Dynamite. Below are the full tweets from Rhodes and Jericho: