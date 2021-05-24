Chris Jericho’s band “Fozzy” has a new single coming out this week and a new tour that kicks off in July.

The “Sane” single will be released this Friday, May 28. Fans can save or pre-order the single now via Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Deezer.

Fozzy’s “Save The World” Tour will kick off on Wednesday, July 14 in Iowa City, Iowa. The 28-stop tour will wrap on Saturday, October 9 in Orlando, Florida. You can find ticket details and VIP information at this link, but some dates have already sold out.

After the tour wraps, Fozzy will play Jericho’s “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy” cruise from Thursday, October 21 through Monday, October 25. They will then play the KISS Kruise X from Friday, October 29 through Wednesday, November 3.

The tour has just one Wednesday date, and that’s the opener on July 14 in Iowa City. The KISS Kruise will also have Jericho booked for just one Wednesday date, and that’s the day the cruise ends, November 3.

As noted, next Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view is scheduled to feature The Pinnacle (MJF, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Wardlow, Shawn Spears) vs. The Inner Circle (Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Ortiz, Santana) in a Stadium Stampede match. Per the stipulation, The Inner Circle will be forced to disband forever if they lose.

It was recently reported that Jericho would be out of in-ring action for 4-6 weeks after suffering an arm injury during the May 5 Blood & Guts match. He has been announced by AEW for the Stadium Stampede match on Sunday.

