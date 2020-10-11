AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho called out long-time wrestling personality Jim Cornette on Twitter earlier this morning where the Demo God writes, “Heard @TheJimCornette is still burying me for my work in @AEW. All good because my stuff has been amazing and a huge money maker for my company. but the best part is, if he would just shut the fuck up & pull his head out of his ass, we would probably offer him a consultant job.”

Despite the tweet being deleted moments later, Jim Cornette would screenshot and respond to Jericho with, “Since @IAmJericho deleted this tweet, you gotta read it here. Chris, I’ll tell ya same thing I told Tony a year & a half ago–I’m the only one who’ll tell you the truth cause I don’t WANT a job. After I’ve actually SEEN your show, there hasn’t been enough money printed to hire me.”

Jericho would later comment on a fan’s tweet regarding Cornette with, “I wish nothing but the best for Jim. But I’m too busy creating magic and entertaining the world to worry about what a grumpy old man thinks. He’s entitled to his opinion and I’m entitled to mine. And that is this…[email protected] rules!!”

Check out the entire exchange below.

