Tonight’s AEW Beach Break special opened with the number one contender’s tag team battle royal to determine who would challenge the Young Bucks for the tag team titles at the March 7th Revolution pay per view.

After a wild back and forth, which included the Bucks getting eliminated and a an appearance from the Good Brothers, Chris Jericho and MJF would be the last team standing.

The Good Brothers have made their presence known at ringside in this battle royale!

UPDATED CARD FOR REVOLUTION:

-The Young Bucks versus MJF/Chris Jericho for the AEW tag team championship

-Darby Allin/Sting versus Brian Cage/Ricky Starks in a Street Fight