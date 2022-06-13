There was a hotel confrontation with Chris Jericho and MVP that took place last month in Houston, TX. They exchanged words, but things never got physical.

MVP was there to visit Matt Hardy as he was among the AEW stars at the hotel. Jericho reportedly got in the last word as he told MVP that “he doesn’t fight jobbers” when he got in the elevator and MVP was screaming about it in the lobby.

Fightful Select reports those close to the situation say that it is true that MVP and Chris Jericho are no longer friends. It was also said the situation boiled down to social and political issues which were made public on Twitter.

MVP said, “There was an exchange, but it didn’t go down like that” and there are two sides to every story, with the truth usually somewhere in the middle. MVP was said to have invited Jericho outside to handle their problems at one point.

Jericho told the media outlet stated “Nothing else to say. I don’t fight jobbers. Nuff said.”

In addition to the social media messages, the two had a private exchange that further distanced the two. There was a claim from one WWE source that someone in AEW called WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis about the issue, but that’s not confirmed.