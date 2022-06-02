Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles featured Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society coming to the ring to brag about their victory over Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in the first-ever Anarchy in the Arena matchup.

At one point Eddie Kingston came out, alongside William Regal, and challenged the JAS to Blood and Guts, which has since been confirmed for the June 29th episode of Dynamite from Detroit. Shortly after Kingston would charge the ring and get beaten down by the JAS, but Ortiz would sneak up behind Jericho, attack him, and cut his hair with scissors.

Afterwards The Wizard was so distraught that he challenged Ortiz to a Hair vs. Hair match, a bout that Ortiz accepted. AEW has since announced that the showdown will take place at the July 15th Road Rager edition of Dynamite from St. Louis.