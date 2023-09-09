A new match has been made for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

After years of built-up animosity longtime friends Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will clash in singles-action, a match that was made official on this evening’s edition of Rampage. Le Champion and The Spanish Sex God agreed that fighting one another will finally put all their pent up frustration to rest, with Jericho mentioning a potential run as AEW tag team champions after.

Jericho wants to punch Guevara in the face! Guevara wants to punch Jericho in the face! To squash their lingering animosity, @IamJericho will face @SammyGuevara at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on WEDNESDAY, September 20th! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/J9kLN7MYOY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2023

This is the first confirmed matchup for Dynamite Grand Slam, which takes place on September 20th from Arthur Ashe Stadium. An updated lineup for the event can be seen below.

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Winner of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament

Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara