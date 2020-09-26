After T-Bar posted an explanation on Twitter as to why WWE signed the rebel group to contracts, it left a lot of people still very unsatisfied. Some people were still scratching their head as to how this makes any sense. The whole angle is still working out the kinks. One person who felt jibbed by the explanation is AEW wrestler Chris Jericho. “The One Million Viewer Man” only had one word to explain his thoughts on T-Bar’s storyline update: “Huh?”

T-Bar, who is making the best of this storyline through social media, responded to the wrestling legend by showing headlines of Jericho’s band Fozzy being named as one of the reasons for a massive spread of the Coronavirus. Fozzy played at Sturgis last month which was linked to over 250,000 new cases of COVID-19. T-Bar added, “Huh?”