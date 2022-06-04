Last night’s AEW Rampage saw world champion CM Punk announce that he had broken his foot and would be taking some time off to have surgery and recovery. Chris Jericho, who was on commentary, initially said that Punk would be relinquishing the world title, but it was later confirmed that he wouldn’t and an interim champion would be crowned. Jericho took to Twitter to apologize for the miscommunication. He writes, “I misspoke. He’s not relinquishing the title…he needs to get surgery which puts him on the shelf indefinitely.”

I misspoke. He’s not relinquishing the title…he needs to get surgery which puts him on the shelf indefinitely. https://t.co/a3vDSm3Gqx — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 4, 2022

Last night’s Rampage also saw the in-ring debut of Athena, who picked up a victory over Kiera Hogan from The Baddies. Today Athena reflected on her last week in the industry. She writes, “The past 7 days were a blast and quite busy. But I am soo extremely thankful for everything! I had [email protected] Title defense to .

@AEW debut and match not to mention I was on @MasterChefJrFOX actually cooking in front of the judges! much more to come and I cant wait to share.”