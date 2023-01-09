Chris Jericho appeared and wrestled at PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night Two.

On Sunday night, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held the tournament’s final night at Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Jericho brought with him the Jericho Appreciation Society stablemates Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay A.S.

Jericho, Guevara, Garcia, Parker, and Menard defeated Player Uno (Evil Uno), Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB Kento, and Michael Oku.

Click here to read the full results from the show.