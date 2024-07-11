The Chris Jericho vs. Mistico bout has a date.

During the July 10 episode of CMLL Informa, Chris Jericho appeared with a special message, confirming the date for his match against the Mexican pro wrestling legend.

Following his attack of Mistico at the CMLL event on June 28, Jericho will now step into the ring with the masked legend at the upcoming CMLL 91st Anniversary show.

The CMLL 91st Anniversary show is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Jericho boasted the match against Mistico being one of the biggest matches in the history of Mexico. The 9/13 bout will take place at Arena Mexico.