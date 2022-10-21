AEW star and current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho applied to trademark the term “Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat.”
The filing was made on October 17th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with the filing made through Michael E. Dockins. Here is the description:
“G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling events, live musical concerts, stand up comedy, parties, social entertainment events and other entertainment on board cruise ships; Entertainment services in the nature of cruise ship professional wrestling events, live musical concerts, stand up comedy, parties, social entertainment events and other entertainment on board cruise ships attractions.”