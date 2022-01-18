AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently filed to trademark the term “GFY” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment purposes. The phrase was used by the Demo God during a backstage segment with Eddie Kingston.
The filing was made on January 13th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.
Mark For: GFY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician in the field of professional wrestling, podcasting, or music for entertainment purposes.