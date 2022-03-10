Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS opened with the anticipated Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston segment following their epic meeting at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, a match that the Mad King ended up winning.

What seemed like a showing of respect between Jericho and Kingston ended in a vicious betrayal by the Demo God. Team 2Point0 and Daniel Garcia would come out for an attack, with Santana and Ortiz quickly evening the odds for their friends. It was here that Jericho attacked Ortiz and Santana with a baseball bat and joined in on the beatdown of Kingston. Jake Hager would come out and seemed conflicted, but would also align with Jericho, Garcia, and 2Point0. He later powerbomed Kingston through a table.

The segment ended with Jericho revealing the new factions name…the Jericho Appreciation Society. The one man who did not get involved was TNT champion Sammy Guevara, but the indication is that the Inner Circle is officially split. See how it all went down in the highlights below.

What a way to start #AEWDynamite tonight! After @IAmJericho finally shakes @MadKing1981's hand, #2point0 and @GarciaWrestling cause mayhem and @Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_powerful come in to intervene! What is going on?! We are LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/bnkubsyJ8s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022