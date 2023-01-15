Chris Jericho is a big fan of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Ocho hung out with the Greek Freak during his attendance at the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat game, then took photos with the former NBA Finals MVP and posted them on Instagram. The post reads as follows:

Had a blast cheering on the @bucks and my bro @giannis_an34 today!! Even though Giannis was injured and the @miamiheat won, he and the Bucks organization treated us like gold …and the #GreekFreak even signed his jersey for @ash_irvine924!!! Such a great guy….and he told me he grew up in Greece putting his brothers in the #WallsOfJericho! You never know who’s watching…

Giannis actually attended an episode of AEW Rampage back in 2021, and was given a special shout out by company president Tony Khan. Check out Jericho’s post below.